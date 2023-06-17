Skip navigation
South Carolina retires jersey number of three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson
Illinois spoils party, denies Frese 600th win at Maryland by beating Terps for the first time
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jacobs scores season-high 24 points, Ole Miss women sweep series with No. 23 Vanderbilt
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
South Carolina retires jersey number of three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson
Illinois spoils party, denies Frese 600th win at Maryland by beating Terps for the first time
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jacobs scores season-high 24 points, Ole Miss women sweep series with No. 23 Vanderbilt
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tem Lukabu
TL
Tem
Lukabu
Jaguars hire Matt Edwards as their DL coach
The Jaguars are hiring Matt Edwards as their defensive line coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Jaguars will retain TE coach Richard Angulo
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Baker Mayfield: I’m happy for Liam Coen, he’ll help Trevor Lawrence
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Report: Jaguars interviewing Grant Udinski for offensive coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Buccaneers decline Jaguars request to interview assistant OL coach Brian Picucci
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jaguars hire Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
