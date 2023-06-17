 Skip navigation
Travis Switzer

Travis
Switzer

NFL: JAN 04 Browns at Bengals
Report: Travis Switzer considered frontrunner for Browns offensive coordinator
New Browns head coach Todd Monken is looking to bring another one of Baltimore’s offensive assistant coaches with him to Cleveland.
