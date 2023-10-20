 Skip navigation
split_1920_koepka_wolff.jpg
Koepka, Wolff clash highlights team conflict in golf
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Saturday Xfinity race at Homestead: Start time, TV info, weather
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start Sit Decisions: Brian Robinson Gets Rolling

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231020.jpg
Should Jones be trusted in fantasy if he plays?
nbc_golf_bmwladieshl_231020.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
nbc_big10_cbb_izzointv_231020.jpg
Izzo balancing experience, youth at Michigan State

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
split_1920_koepka_wolff.jpg
Koepka, Wolff clash highlights team conflict in golf
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Saturday Xfinity race at Homestead: Start time, TV info, weather
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start Sit Decisions: Brian Robinson Gets Rolling

nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231020.jpg
Should Jones be trusted in fantasy if he plays?
nbc_golf_bmwladieshl_231020.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
nbc_big10_cbb_izzointv_231020.jpg
Izzo balancing experience, youth at Michigan State

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: USA TODAY
Jim Harbaugh’s lawyer issues statement regarding sign-stealing probe
The NCAA, which already had been investigating Michigan and its head coach Jim Harbaugh on unrelated matters, is now investigating Michigan for stealing signals of opposing teams.
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams won’t practice Thursday
Berry’s Week 7 QB Love/Hate led by Tua, Cousins
NCAA investigates Michigan for stealing coaching signals
Berry’s Week 7 WR Love/Hate: Waddle, Pickens lead
Week 7 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
SF, BUF, KC, MIA among Simms’ Week 7 best bets