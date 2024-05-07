 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history
GM7CK9BWIAAAq39.jpeg
No. 1 seed in a bit of trouble entering final day of NCAA women’s regionals
Kadary Richmond
Star guard Kadary Richmond transfers to St. John’s from Big East rival Seton Hall

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__016613.jpg
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_pgaworkscollegiaterd2hl_240507.jpg
HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
05:44
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the fantasy implications for rookie running backs MarShawn Lloyd with the Green Bay Packers and Jonathon Brooks with the Carolina Panthers.
Dan Morgan, Dave Canales say Panthers still value running backs
Stephon Gilmore still available, has made no progress toward a deal with the Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with RB Rashaad Penny
Panthers plan to sign Rashaad Penny
Chargers add WR DJ Chark
Is Panthers’ Brooks the dynasty RB1 in fantasy?