NFLBuffalo BillsTylan Grable

Tylan
Grable

nbc_ffhh_coleman_240426.jpg
01:55
Bills fill need with ‘perimeter’ WR Coleman
The Happy Hour crew discusses the Buffalo Bills selecting WR Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, who they believe is not a great separator but can make big plays in the red zone.
Bills open second round by selecting FSU WR Keon Coleman
Xavier Worthy: Everybody’s dream is to play with Patrick Mahomes
Bills help Chiefs land fastest player in NFL draft
Riddick evaluates NFL draft Round 1 hits, misses
Eisen: Never seen anything like ATL QB situation
Brandon Beane on trade with Chiefs: Didn’t matter to us who they were picking