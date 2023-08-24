 Skip navigation
NFLChicago BearsTyson Bagent

Tyson
Bagent

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Justin Fields will start for Bears Saturday
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will get one more dress rehearsal before the start of the regular season.
Bills starters will play in preseason finale vs. Bears
Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell are seniors finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024
NFC North win totals: GB has edge to win division
Matt Eberflus expecting big jump from Bears’ second-year players
Rashan Gary will return to team drills on Tuesday
Tarik Cohen hopes to resume NFL career