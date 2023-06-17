 Skip navigation
NFLIndianapolis ColtsWyett Ekeler

Wyett
Ekeler

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Philip Rivers: Riley Leonard’s going to be around somewhere for a long time
After starting Philip Rivers at quarterback for three games, the Colts are reportedly turning to rookie Riley Leonard to start the last game of the season against the Texans on Sunday.
Report: Riley Leonard will start Colts season finale over Philip Rivers
2025 NFL Playoff Scenarios and Motivations: 49ers and Seahawks face off for No. 1 NFC Seed
C.J. Stroud, Texans starters will play with division title still in play
Texans activate WR Justin Watson from injured reserve
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option