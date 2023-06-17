Skip navigation
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Zach Azzanni
ZA
Zach
Azzanni
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Rick Dennison will follow Klint Kubiak to the Raiders
Seahawks assistant Rick Dennison is following Klint Kubiak to the Raiders, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
As Las Vegas tourism dips, Allegiant Stadium attendance increases
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Raiders hire Travis Smith as DL coach
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Klint Kubiak: Fernando Mendoza has a bright future, I look forward to getting to know him
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
Report: Raiders hire Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
