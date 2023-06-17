 Skip navigation
Cotie McMahon scores career-high 39, leads No. 17 Ole Miss women over No. 21 Tennessee 94-81
NCAA Basketball: Utah at Kansas
How to watch No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at N.C. State
NC State rolls past 16th-ranked and injury-depleted rival North Carolina 82-58

Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break
Fade Sarr, Jones, DiVincenzo after All-Star break

Cotie McMahon scores career-high 39, leads No. 17 Ole Miss women over No. 21 Tennessee 94-81
NCAA Basketball: Utah at Kansas
How to watch No. 8 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at N.C. State
NC State rolls past 16th-ranked and injury-depleted rival North Carolina 82-58

Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break
Fade Sarr, Jones, DiVincenzo after All-Star break

Zach
NFL: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Report: Rick Dennison will follow Klint Kubiak to the Raiders
Seahawks assistant Rick Dennison is following Klint Kubiak to the Raiders, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.
As Las Vegas tourism dips, Allegiant Stadium attendance increases
Raiders hire Travis Smith as DL coach
Klint Kubiak: Fernando Mendoza has a bright future, I look forward to getting to know him
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
Report: Raiders hire Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator