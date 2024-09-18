Skip navigation
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of playoff elimination race at Bristol
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Illinois at Nebraska prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, stats for September 21
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of playoff elimination race at Bristol
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Illinois at Nebraska prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, stats for September 21
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHL
St. Louis Blues
Antoine Dorion
AD
Antoine
Dorion
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets
Philip Broberg signed for a total of $9.16 million and Dylan Holloway $4.58 million. The Blues sent second- and third-round picks to Edmonton.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues issue offer sheets to Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway, leaving Edmonton 7 days to match
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues’ Torey Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, could miss the season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues extend Buchnevich with $48 million deal, acquire Faksa, Joseph in separate trades
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Stanley Cup champion Panthers agree to extend lease deal with Broward County through at least 2033
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Detroit Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond to an 8-year, $64.6 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
