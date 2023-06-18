 Skip navigation
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
Miller left the Rangers’ game against Philadelphia on Saturday with about eight minutes left after taking a big hit from Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and landing awkwardly.
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken
Blue Jackets add veteran toughness in acquiring forward Mason Marchment in trade with Kraken
Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin has ACL surgery, recovery to be reevaluated after Olympic break
Matt Rempe
Back from injury, Rangers’ Matt Rempe says he won’t be deterred from dropping gloves
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings
Wild acquire Quinn Hughes from the Canucks in a blockbuster NHL trade
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
MacKinnon scores 400th goal and Nichushkin nets hat trick as Avalanche rout Blues 6-1
Steven Stamkos scores goal No. 600, Predators win New Year’s Eve matinee in Vegas 4-2
Canadiens rally late in regulation, spoil Marchand’s night with 3-2 overtime win over Panthers
Hurricanes goalie Kochetkov expected to have season-ending surgery
Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons
Matthew Tkachuk practices with Florida Panthers for first time this season