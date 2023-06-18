 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR: Southern 500
NASCAR Cup title contenders face added challenge with tire setup at Phoenix
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: NOV 08 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR: Southern 500
NASCAR Cup title contenders face added challenge with tire setup at Phoenix
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLDetroit Red WingsAustin Watson

Austin
Watson

Brad Marchand
From Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to Brad Marchand, hockey is becoming a sport for old men
Hockey is a usually a young man’s game. Don’t tell that to Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Brad Marchand, Corey Perry and so many others who are still on top of the NHL in their late 30s and beyond.
Brad Marchand
From Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to Brad Marchand, hockey is becoming a sport for old men
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks solidify goaltending future, sign Spencer Knight to extension
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension
Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer
Utah Mammoth sign Logan Cooley to an 8-year, $80 million extension
Stars sign defenseman Harley to eight-year contract extension
Adam Fox tackles ALS awareness, a mission that’s personal for his family
Fan at Penguins game hospitalized after falling from upper concourse