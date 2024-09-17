Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Watkins Glen race shakes up NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Getting Defensive: Week 3 2024
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Top Clips
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
Homa’s star continues to rise
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Watkins Glen race shakes up NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Getting Defensive: Week 3 2024
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Top Clips
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
Homa’s star continues to rise
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHL
Washington Capitals
Ayodele Adeniye
AA
Ayodele
Adeniye
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Capitals promote Chris Patrick to GM, Brian MacLellan remains president of hockey operations
Brian MacLellan, 65, spent a decade as GM since taking over for George McPhee in 2014. He finished the building of the team that won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title in 2018.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals promote Chris Patrick to GM, Brian MacLellan remains president of hockey operations
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lightning and Capitals make significant trades on 2nd day of NHL draft
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals acquire winger Andrew Mangiapane in a trade with the Flames
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Opening trades of the NHL offseason contain several goalies but few surprises
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kings acquire goaltender Darcy Kuemper from Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gaudreau brothers are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends as ‘linemates forever’
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad