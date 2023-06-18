 Skip navigation
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 Illinois at USC
No. 10 Illinois overwhelms USC by 36 points, cruising to its 14th win in 16 games
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Arizona
No. 4 Arizona bounces back from first 2 losses of the season, beats No. 23 BYU 75-68
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State
Freshman star Darryn Peterson erupts early as No. 8 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State 81-69

kansasthumbnailswap.jpg
HLs: Peterson, No. 8 Kansas defeat Oklahoma State
nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves

Ben
Gleason

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
The Wild are banged up with the Olympic break approaching, all with unspecified lower body injuries.
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes complete a Wild few days with a goal in first game with Minnesota
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings
Wild acquire Quinn Hughes from the Canucks in a blockbuster NHL trade
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found