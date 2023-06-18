 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Register Guard
Simpkins and Shelstad combine for 42 points, Oregon beats South Dakota State 83-69
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Hannah Hidalgo sets NCAA record with 16 steals, No. 18 Notre Dame women dump Akron 85-58
MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL

Vegas Golden Knights Braeden Bowman

Braeden
Bowman

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart signing two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas Golden Knights
Hart agreed to the deal last week, becoming the first of the five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players to land an NHL contract since they were acquitted of sexual assault in a high-profile case.
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart signing two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas Golden Knights
NHL: Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Jack Eichel
Report: Golden Knights and Jack Eichel agree on an 8-year, $108 million contract extension
Jack Eichel
Jack Eichel dismisses Connor McDavid’s discount deal as irrelevant to his contract talks with Golden Knights
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70
Carolina rookies Legault, Nystrom make team history by scoring 1st NHL points in win over Sabres