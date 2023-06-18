Skip navigation
NHL
Vancouver Canucks
Cole Clayton
CC
Cole
Clayton
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers in a trade with the Canucks
The Stars were looking to add depth to their blue line and could also still add up front before the trade deadline on Friday.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers in a trade with the Canucks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Penguins’ Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for an illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Auston Matthews passes Mats Sundin, sets Maple Leafs’ franchise record with 421st goal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sharks sign Kiefer Sherwood to a 5-year, $28.75 million extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
