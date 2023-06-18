 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa
No. 3 Michigan holds off a late run by Iowa, beats the Hawkeyes 71-68
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersnuggets_260306.jpg
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa
No. 3 Michigan holds off a late run by Iowa, beats the Hawkeyes 71-68
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersnuggets_260306.jpg
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLVancouver CanucksCole Clayton

Cole
Clayton

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks
Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers in a trade with the Canucks
The Stars were looking to add depth to their blue line and could also still add up front before the trade deadline on Friday.
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks
Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers in a trade with the Canucks
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Bryan Rust
Penguins’ Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for an illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser
Ottawa Senators
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders
Auston Matthews passes Mats Sundin, sets Maple Leafs’ franchise record with 421st goal
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
Sharks sign Kiefer Sherwood to a 5-year, $28.75 million extension
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics