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Tramon Mark’s late jumper gives Texas a 68-66 win over NC State in the First Four
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Howard gets its first March Madness win, holding off UMBC 86-83 in the First Four
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Venezuela defeats USA for their first-ever World Baseball Classic championship
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Nuggets get ‘a professional win’ against the 76ers
For Denver’s Johnson, work is nowhere near done
Jokic’s supporting cast stepping up for Nuggets
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Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
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NHL
Washington Capitals
Cole Hutson
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Capitals are ushering in a youth movement on the fly as they prepare for life after Alex Ovechkin
Ovechkin has yet to say whether this is it or if he wants to play again in 2026-27, so the front office is planning for either contingency.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals are ushering in a youth movement on the fly as they prepare for life after Alex Ovechkin
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Doug Armstrong will not return as Canada men’s hockey GM
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl out for rest of regular season with lower-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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