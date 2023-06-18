 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Seton Hall
Villanova turns back Seton Hall 64-56 in Wildcats’ Big East Conference opener
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
NCAA Football: California at Louisville
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 23 bowl games

Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets
Clippers deliver ‘good statement win’ against HOU

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Colten
McIntyre

Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Cooley, 21, was injured Dec. 5 in Vancouver when he slid into the net, with his left leg crashing into the right post.
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Matthew Schaefer scores in overtime, gives Islanders 3-2 win over Mammoth
Utah Mammoth sign Logan Cooley to an 8-year, $80 million extension
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Kraken’s Brandon Montour placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks following hand surgery
Sidney Crosby breaks Penguins scoring record previously held by Mario Lemieux
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
Jack Hughes is returning for the Devils just over five weeks since finger surgery
Blackhawks lose Frank Nazar to facial injury in fifth straight defeat