Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
Nic Bodiford
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
Nic Bodiford
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NHL
New York Rangers
Connor Mackey
CM
Connor
Mackey
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Penguins celebrate the start of a new era while paying tribute to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang
Dan Muse was very intentional when he chose the Pittsburgh Penguins’ starting lineup on opening night.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Penguins celebrate the start of a new era while paying tribute to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL’s Gary Bettman sees value in the Olympic break, especially coming off 4 Nations success last season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mike Sullivan figures the Rangers will start with Mika Zibanejad on J.T. Miller’s right wing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Panthers extend Jonah Gadjovich’s contract on his birthday, securing him through 2027-28
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue