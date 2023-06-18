 Skip navigation
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
NASCAR: South Point 400
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin

nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers

Connor
Sidney Crosby
Penguins celebrate the start of a new era while paying tribute to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang
Dan Muse was very intentional when he chose the Pittsburgh Penguins’ starting lineup on opening night.
Sidney Crosby
Penguins celebrate the start of a new era while paying tribute to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang
Gary Bettman
NHL’s Gary Bettman sees value in the Olympic break, especially coming off 4 Nations success last season
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Mike Sullivan
Mike Sullivan figures the Rangers will start with Mika Zibanejad on J.T. Miller’s right wing
Panthers extend Jonah Gadjovich’s contract on his birthday, securing him through 2027-28
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut