NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Gonzaga
No. 19 Gonzaga dominates 2nd half in 90-63 win over No. 23 Creighton
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Illinois
Stojakovic scores 23 and blocks late 3 attempt as No. 14 Illinois beats No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Louisville
Freshman Brown rises to the occasion for No. 12 Louisville in 96-88 win over No. 9 Kentucky

pic.jpg
Crawford: There’s nothing Jokic can’t do
nbc_nba_denvssac_murrayjokicpostgame_251111.jpg
Murray, Jokic ready to go early and often for DEN
nbc_nba_denvssac_jokicintv_251111.jpg
Jokic: Nuggets are playing ‘the right way’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
David Spacek

David
Spacek

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina rookies Legault, Nystrom make team history by scoring 1st NHL points in win over Sabres
The injury-ravaged Carolina Hurricanes found new sources of offense from two rookie defensemen, and the pair made team history in the process.
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina rookies Legault, Nystrom make team history by scoring 1st NHL points in win over Sabres
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Jack Eichel
Report: Golden Knights and Jack Eichel agree on an 8-year, $108 million contract extension
Kyle Connor
Winnipeg Jets sign Kyle Connor to an 8-year, $96 million extension
Jack Eichel
Jack Eichel dismisses Connor McDavid’s discount deal as irrelevant to his contract talks with Golden Knights
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70
Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin is taking leave of absence, returning to Sweden