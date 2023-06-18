 Skip navigation
nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8
TENNIS-ATP-SUI
Proud parents change flight plans to watch Brazilian teenager Fonseca win Swiss final
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery

nbc_simms_balchi_v2_251026.jpg
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
nbc_psnff_harrisonhof_251026.jpg
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
nbc_psnff_garyintv_251026.jpg
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Domenick Fensore

Domenick
Fensore

NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
The forward was a sought-after free agent who chose to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that has made seven straight postseason trips while becoming a perennial Eastern Conference contender for the Stanley Cup.
nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery
Alex Ovechkin plays 1,500th game for Capitals, but goal No. 900 will have to wait
Nashville captain Roman Josi out week to week with upper-body injury
Alexander Ovechkin scores 899th goal as Capitals beat Blue Jackets 5-1 for sixth win in seven games
Blackhawks send Lukas Reichel to Canucks for 2027 fourth-round draft pick
Carter Hart signing two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas Golden Knights