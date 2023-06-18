 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Xfinity 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville on NBC and Peacock: Start time, TV info and weather
Madden Williams.jpg
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Alexander Brewer.jpg
Offensive Lineman Alexander Brewer Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

nbc_nba_pg_pormin_251022.jpg
Timberwolves grind out tough road win in Portland
nbc_nba_sacvsphx_251022.jpg
Booker shines as Suns edge Kings in 120-116 win
nbc_nba_sasvsdal_251022.jpg
Wemby’s 40 for Spurs spoils Flagg’s debut

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL

Dominic James

Dominic
James

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Jeff Blashill’s first three games with the Chicago Blackhawks were one-goal losses decided in the third period or overtime. His fourth one was a long-awaited victory.
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Gary Bettman
NHL’s Gary Bettman sees value in the Olympic break, especially coming off 4 Nations success last season
NHL: Preseason-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
A ton of ejections. A goal taken away 15 minutes later. Panthers-Lightning was wild
Brad Marchand
From Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin to Brad Marchand, hockey is becoming a sport for old men
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Maple Leafs, Raptors adjust game times to avoid conflict with Blue Jays in World Series
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
Expansion not discussed at the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting, Gary Bettman says