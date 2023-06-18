 Skip navigation
NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Curt Cignetti, Indiana on the brink of reaching ‘happy’ ending with national title
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Minnesota
Chad Baker-Mazara scores 29 to help Southern California beat Minnesota 70-69 in OT

nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Drew
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard set to return from shoulder injury
Bedard has been cleared to play on Friday night against Washington. The 20-year-old center participated in the team’s morning skate ahead of the matchup with the Capitals.
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
Blackhawks center Connor Bedard set to return from shoulder injury
Bruce Bennett Collection
Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens
Blackhawks lose Frank Nazar to facial injury in fifth straight defeat
Connor Bedard
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
Blackhawks send Lukas Reichel to Canucks for 2027 fourth-round draft pick
Anthony Duclair has hat trick, two assists, Jacob Markstrom struggles as Islanders rout Devils 9-0
Jets D Fleury alert, moving extremities after taken off ice on stretcher after collision with boards
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games
Sharks sign Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension
Auston Matthews passes Mats Sundin, sets Maple Leafs’ franchise record with 421st goal