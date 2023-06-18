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Ament scores 18 as Tennessee beats Iowa State 76-62 to advance to third straight Elite Eight
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
It’s UConn vs. Duke for a Final Four spot after the Huskies edge Michigan State 67-63
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ashlon Jackson’s buzzer-beating 3 sends Duke past LSU 87-85 in the Sweet 16
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March
Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
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New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Nazem Kadri is back with Colorado and Brayden Schenn went to the New York Islanders, but there were still plenty of trades involving big names that never materialized before the NHL trade deadline.
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Associated Press
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Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Rangers beat Panthers 5-1 in first outdoor hockey game in Miami
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Associated Press
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From NHL basement on Dec. 8 to playoff spot: Nashville Predators have had long climb back
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Surging Sabres have brought the buzz back to Buffalo in closing in on 1st playoff berth in 15 years
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Don Granato to coach U.S. at IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Oilers’ Connor McDavid has 401 career goals, but insists scoring doesn’t come easy to him
Associated Press
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Associated Press
,
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Panthers coach Paul Maurice set to join 2,000-game club with Scotty Bowman, the only other member
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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