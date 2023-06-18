 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Report: Jose Fernandez to be named Dallas Wings coach
Austin Cook goes from alternate to co-leader after Day 1 of PGA Tour's Utah Championship
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)

Dryden
Hunt

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Jagr, whose 766 NHL goals rank him No. 4 all-time on that list, played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Future of 5 players acquitted of sexual assault is a point of discussion as NHL camps open
Dustin Wolf
Flames sign goalie Dustin Wolf to seven-year, $52.5 million extension
Maple Leafs, Raptors adjust game times to avoid conflict with Blue Jays in World Series
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
Expansion not discussed at the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting, Gary Bettman says
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks