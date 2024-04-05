 Skip navigation
NHL

Dustin
Nickel

All 10 skaters brawl off opening faceoff at start of Devils-Rangers game
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews reaches 60 goals for 2nd time in his career
After clinching a spot, the Boston Bruins hope to fine-tune their game for the playoffs
Talks on luring NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards to Virginia are over, city of Alexandria says
Rangers become 1st NHL team to clinch playoff berth, beat Flyers 6-5 on Fox’s quick goal in OT
Arizona Coyotes sign Josh Doan, son of former longtime captain Shane Doan