Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 12
NCAA Basketball: Bryant at Connecticut
Silas Demary’s triple-double powers No. 3 UConn Huskies past Bryant 72-49
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round
No. 3 UCLA women dominate Southern 88-37 as season-opening win streak reaches 6 games

Reflecting on Collinsworth’s 500th broadcast
Cowboys building momentum after win vs. Eagles
Adams embraces ‘Terminator’ mindset at goal line

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Rams vs. Buccaneers in Week 12
Silas Demary’s triple-double powers No. 3 UConn Huskies past Bryant 72-49
No. 3 UCLA women dominate Southern 88-37 as season-opening win streak reaches 6 games

Reflecting on Collinsworth’s 500th broadcast
Cowboys building momentum after win vs. Eagles
Adams embraces ‘Terminator’ mindset at goal line

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Dylan
Garand

Rangers beginning to find their identity under new head coach Mike Sullivan
A month into games with Sullivan in charge, the Rangers have been way more successful at keeping the puck out of their own net than putting it into their opponent’s.
Rangers beginning to find their identity under new head coach Mike Sullivan
Penguins celebrate the start of a new era while paying tribute to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang
NHL’s Gary Bettman sees value in the Olympic break, especially coming off 4 Nations success last season
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot