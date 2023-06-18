 Skip navigation
NHLNew Jersey DevilsDylan Wendt

Dylan
Wendt

Tom Fitzgerald
Devils GM is ‘working the phones daily’ as Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat trade rumors swirl
With trade rumors swirling around the underachieving New Jersey Devils, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said he is making regular phone calls to improve the team.
Tom Fitzgerald
Devils GM is ‘working the phones daily’ as Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat trade rumors swirl
NHL: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair has hat trick, two assists, Jacob Markstrom struggles as Islanders rout Devils 9-0
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings
Jack Hughes is returning for the Devils just over five weeks since finger surgery
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres show signs of character, consistency new GM Jarmo Kekalainen emphasized in replacing Kevyn Adams
Timo Meier
Devils’ Timo Meier taking a leave of absence to attend to a family health matter
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found