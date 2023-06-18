 Skip navigation
Eduards
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
Ben Chiarot will count $3.85 million against the salary cap from when his new deal kicks in next season through 2028-29.
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings’ Kane ties Stars’ Modano as highest-scoring American-born players in NHL history
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension
Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension