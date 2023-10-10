 Skip navigation
NHLArizona CoyotesElliot Ekefjard

Elliot
Ekefjard

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes sign general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension
The Coyotes hired Armstrong in 2020 to replace John Chayka, who had an acrimonious split with the franchise right before the NHL’s playoff pandemic bubble.
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes sign general manager Bill Armstrong to a multiyear extension
Arizona Coyotes v Colorado Avalanche
Coyotes sign coach André Tourigny to 3-year contract extension
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Dumba signs a 1-year, $3.9 million deal with Coyotes at Bjugstad’s urging
Logan Cooley
Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche
Coyotes reportedly sign forward Matias Maccelli to 3-year contract
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Buffalo Sabres lock up defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to 8-year, $88 million contract extension
Kings’ Kaliyev suspended for first 2 regular-season games for kneeing opponent
Vasilevskiy remains the choice among NHL skaters for the title of best goalie in the world
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks
Golden Knights can’t look to Lightning for playbook on repeating as NHL champs
Wild sign right wings Zuccarello and Foligno to contract extensions