MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
NASCAR: South Point 400
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Raleigh homers, Polanco drives in 2 runs and Mariners beat Blue Jays 3-1 in ALCS opener
nbc_snf_gamerecap_251012.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chiefs vs. Lions in Week 6
NASCAR: South Point 400
Long: Las Vegas victory provided special father-son moment for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_atlsfprev_251013.jpg
SF will be ‘different team’ minus Warner vs. ATL
nbc_psnff_shanesteichen_251012.jpg
Steichen details Colts’ pregame injuries to Dungy
nbc_nba_pg_denvlac_251012.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Clippers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jackson LaCombe
Ducks sign promising young defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72 million contract extension
After just two full NHL seasons, the 24-year-old Jackson LaCombe has emerged as an elite two-way defenseman who is under consideration for the U.S. Olympic team roster.
Jackson LaCombe
Ducks sign promising young defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72 million contract extension
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Future of 5 players acquitted of sexual assault is a point of discussion as NHL camps open
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Hockey Canada sexual assault trial judge says onus of proof for the charges has not been met
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars
NHL releases the 2025-26 schedule, the last 82-game season before new CBA increases it to 84
Panthers extend Jonah Gadjovich’s contract on his birthday, securing him through 2027-28
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut