NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage’s sage words are on Ryan Blaney’s mind ahead of Talladega
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Guerrero, Springer sparks Blue Jays, who hit 5 HRs and cut Mariners’ ALCS lead to 2-1 with 13-4 rout
Shadarius Toodle 07-2.jpg
Linebacker Shadarius Toodle Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

nbc_nba_pg_dalvlal_251016.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, for all the questions swirling around them, remain the class of the Pacific Division when it comes to success when it matters most.
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Anze Kopitar
LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar says he will retire after his upcoming 20th season
Mike Sullivan
Mike Sullivan figures the Rangers will start with Mika Zibanejad on J.T. Miller’s right wing
J.T. Miller
New York Rangers name J.T. Miller captain on the eve of training camp
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings
Alex Laferriere agrees to three-year, $12.3 million contract to stay with Kings
Expansion not discussed at the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting, Gary Bettman says
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
Panthers extend Jonah Gadjovich’s contract on his birthday, securing him through 2027-28
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1