Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage’s sage words are on Ryan Blaney’s mind ahead of Talladega
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Guerrero, Springer sparks Blue Jays, who hit 5 HRs and cut Mariners’ ALCS lead to 2-1 with 13-4 rout
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Linebacker Shadarius Toodle Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage’s sage words are on Ryan Blaney’s mind ahead of Talladega
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Guerrero, Springer sparks Blue Jays, who hit 5 HRs and cut Mariners’ ALCS lead to 2-1 with 13-4 rout
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Linebacker Shadarius Toodle Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NHL
Los Angeles Kings
Erik Portillo
EP
Erik
Portillo
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, for all the questions swirling around them, remain the class of the Pacific Division when it comes to success when it matters most.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar says he will retire after his upcoming 20th season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mike Sullivan figures the Rangers will start with Mika Zibanejad on J.T. Miller’s right wing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New York Rangers name J.T. Miller captain on the eve of training camp
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Laferriere agrees to three-year, $12.3 million contract to stay with Kings
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Expansion not discussed at the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting, Gary Bettman says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Panthers extend Jonah Gadjovich’s contract on his birthday, securing him through 2027-28
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer scores first NHL goal in 4-2 loss to Capitals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue