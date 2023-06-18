 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 Illinois at USC
No. 10 Illinois overwhelms USC by 36 points, cruising to its 14th win in 16 games
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Arizona
No. 4 Arizona bounces back from first 2 losses of the season, beats No. 23 BYU 75-68
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State
Freshman star Darryn Peterson erupts early as No. 8 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State 81-69

kansasthumbnailswap.jpg
HLs: Peterson, No. 8 Kansas defeat Oklahoma State
nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 Illinois at USC
No. 10 Illinois overwhelms USC by 36 points, cruising to its 14th win in 16 games
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Arizona
No. 4 Arizona bounces back from first 2 losses of the season, beats No. 23 BYU 75-68
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State
Freshman star Darryn Peterson erupts early as No. 8 Kansas rolls past Oklahoma State 81-69

kansasthumbnailswap.jpg
HLs: Peterson, No. 8 Kansas defeat Oklahoma State
nbc_wcbb_uconnvsnova_260218.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHL: Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Skinner has scored at least 30 goals six times and won the Calder Trophy in 2011 as the NHL’s top rookie while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
NHL: Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks
Sharks sign Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension
Macklin Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini’s spin-o-rama goal helps him become fastest Sharks player to 50 points
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found
Lightning’s historic four-goal comeback stuns Bruins in NHL Stadium Series