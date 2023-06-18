 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists
NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina
Economist says NASCAR owes $364.7M to teams in antitrust case
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Right-hander Drew Anderson and Detroit Tigers agree to 1-year, $7 million contract

nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists
NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina
Economist says NASCAR owes $364.7M to teams in antitrust case
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Right-hander Drew Anderson and Detroit Tigers agree to 1-year, $7 million contract

nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLWashington CapitalsGarin Bjorklund

Garin
Bjorklund

Garin
Bjorklund

NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Alex Ovechkin had his 33rd career hat trick to tie Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history and added an assist as he moved past Joe Sakic into 10th on the points list.
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
NHL: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
NHL: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby, rejuvenated Pittsburgh Penguins one of NHL’s biggest early surprises
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin plays 1,500th game for Capitals, but goal No. 900 will have to wait
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident