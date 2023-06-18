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Baseball: World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal-Venezuela at Japan
Venezuela rallies to beat Shohei Ohtani and defending champ Japan 8-5, advance to WBC semis
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
No. 1 Duke holds on to beat Virginia 74-70 for 2nd straight ACC Tournament title under Jon Scheyer
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
Locals Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen chase biggest career win at The Players on Sunday

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HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win
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Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
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Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

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MLB
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NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal-Venezuela at Japan
Venezuela rallies to beat Shohei Ohtani and defending champ Japan 8-5, advance to WBC semis
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
No. 1 Duke holds on to beat Virginia 74-70 for 2nd straight ACC Tournament title under Jon Scheyer
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 - Round Three
Locals Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen chase biggest career win at The Players on Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_nba_2minlalden_260314.jpg
HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win
nbc_golf_abergintv_260314.jpg
Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3hls_260314.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Nazem Kadri is back with Colorado and Brayden Schenn went to the New York Islanders, but there were still plenty of trades involving big names that never materialized before the NHL trade deadline.
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
NHL: St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension