NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Winners, losers from Charlotte Roval playoff race won by Shane van Gisbergen
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
  D.J. Short
    ,
  D.J. Short
    ,

Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
USATSI_27255973_copy.jpg
Why Bengals' 'atrocious' play spotlights Taylor
Can O'Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?
Can O'Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Winners, losers from Charlotte Roval playoff race won by Shane van Gisbergen
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

nbc_pft_panthersdolphins_251006.jpg
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
USATSI_27255973_copy.jpg
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
nbc_pft_vikingsbrowns_251006.jpg
Can O’Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?

Harrison
Scott

NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He's settling in during preseason camp

The forward was a sought-after free agent who chose to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that has made seven straight postseason trips while becoming a perennial Eastern Conference contender for the Stanley Cup.
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He's settling in during preseason camp
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here's what to expect from the changes
Jake Oettinger
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger hopes to laugh about how last season ended. Former coach Pete DeBoer has 1 regret
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez headline U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025
NHL: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars
Stars trade Matt Dumba to Penguins in swap of defensemen as Pittsburgh also gets draft pick
A ton of ejections. A goal taken away 15 minutes later. Panthers-Lightning was wild
Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson five-year, $34 million contract extension
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Gavin McKenna has two assists in Penn State debut in 6-3 victory over Arizona State
Edmonton Oilers extend coach Kris Knoblauch through 2028-29 season
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise