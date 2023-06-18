Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chiefs at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Winners, losers from Charlotte Roval playoff race won by Shane van Gisbergen
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chiefs at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Winners, losers from Charlotte Roval playoff race won by Shane van Gisbergen
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Patriots vs. Bills in Week 5
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NHL
Los Angeles Kings
Henry Brzustewicz
HB
Henry
Brzustewicz
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers, for all the questions swirling around them, remain the class of the Pacific Division when it comes to success when it matters most.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar says he will retire after his upcoming 20th season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mike Sullivan figures the Rangers will start with Mika Zibanejad on J.T. Miller’s right wing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New York Rangers name J.T. Miller captain on the eve of training camp
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Laferriere agrees to three-year, $12.3 million contract to stay with Kings
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
A ton of ejections. A goal taken away 15 minutes later. Panthers-Lightning was wild
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson five-year, $34 million contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gavin McKenna has two assists in Penn State debut in 6-3 victory over Arizona State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Edmonton Oilers extend coach Kris Knoblauch through 2028-29 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue