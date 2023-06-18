 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists
NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina
Economist says NASCAR owes $364.7M to teams in antitrust case
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Right-hander Drew Anderson and Detroit Tigers agree to 1-year, $7 million contract

nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists
NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Begins In Charlotte, North Carolina
Economist says NASCAR owes $364.7M to teams in antitrust case
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Right-hander Drew Anderson and Detroit Tigers agree to 1-year, $7 million contract

nbc_nba_phxminn_digitalhit_251208.jpg
Suns get ‘really big win’ against Timberwolves
nbc_nba_spursnola_251208(1).jpg
Highlights: Spurs overcome Queen triple-double
nbc_nba_tmacfisher_251208.jpg
Fisher delivers McGrady’s custom jacket in studio

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hugh
Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to miss at least six weeks and fellow forward Alexey Toropchenko also is out a significant amount of time.
Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
Fan at Penguins game hospitalized after falling from upper concourse
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
Blues sign defenseman Cam Fowler to three-year, $18.3 million extension
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury