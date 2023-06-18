 Skip navigation
NHLPhiladelphia FlyersHunter McDonald

Hunter
McDonald

NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
Zibanejad became the Rangers’ all-time leader in power-play goals and his three-goal performance tied the team record for most career hat tricks in New York’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
Devils GM is ‘working the phones daily’ as Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat trade rumors swirl
NHL and NHLPA say they’re pleased after test events at new Olympic hockey arena in Milan
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
Report: With Gavin McKenna as top prospect, NHL chooses Buffalo Sabres to host draft in June
Avalanche improve home winning streak to 17 games, one away from matching franchise record