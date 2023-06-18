 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on Thanksgiving: Schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Men's Championship Game: Gonzaga v Michigan - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
No. 4 Texas holds off No. 3 UCLA in 76-65 victory to advance to Players Era Championship

Top Clips

rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on Thanksgiving: Schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Men's Championship Game: Gonzaga v Michigan - 2025 Players Era Tournament
No. 7 Michigan dominates No. 12 Gonzaga 101-61 to win Players Era Championship
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
No. 4 Texas holds off No. 3 UCLA in 76-65 victory to advance to Players Era Championship

Top Clips

rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLColorado AvalancheIvan Ivan

Ivan
Ivan

NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Alex Ovechkin had his 33rd career hat trick to tie Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history and added an assist as he moved past Joe Sakic into 10th on the points list.
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Martin Necas
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot
Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes out two months after finger surgery
Matthew Schaefer scores in overtime, gives Islanders 3-2 win over Mammoth