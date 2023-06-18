 Skip navigation
NHLVegas Golden KnightsJackson Hallum

Jackson
Hallum

NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions claimed Schwindt off waivers Friday — a move that, somewhat ironically, figures to help them get through playing without Tkachuk for the first few weeks of the season.
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Alex Pietrangelo
Alex Pietrangelo hopes to avoid surgery, possibly play for Golden Knights this season
Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner hits the ice as Golden Knights open training camp with Stanley Cup in mind
Kirill Kaprizov
Kirill Kaprizov renews fondness for ‘second home’ Minnesota despite starting Wild camp without new contract
Victor Olofsson
Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal
A ton of ejections. A goal taken away 15 minutes later. Panthers-Lightning was wild
Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson five-year, $34 million contract extension
Gavin McKenna has two assists in Penn State debut in 6-3 victory over Arizona State
Edmonton Oilers extend coach Kris Knoblauch through 2028-29 season
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise
Ducks sign promising young defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72 million contract extension