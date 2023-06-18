 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
No. 2 Michigan routs Villanova 89-61, remaining unbeaten with 6th straight win by 25-plus points
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Ohio State
Keaton Wagler’s 23 points lead No. 13 Illinois to 88-80 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten opener
Edwin Diaz
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
No. 2 Michigan routs Villanova 89-61, remaining unbeaten with 6th straight win by 25-plus points
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Ohio State
Keaton Wagler’s 23 points lead No. 13 Illinois to 88-80 victory over Ohio State in Big Ten opener
Edwin Diaz
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_nba_nykraptors_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Brunson lifts Knicks into NBA Cup semi
nbc_nba_orlandoheat_251209(2).jpg
Highlights: Bane pushes Magic to NBA Cup semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLMontreal CanadiensJacob Fowler

Jacob
Fowler

NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Alex Ovechkin had his 33rd career hat trick to tie Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history and added an assist as he moved past Joe Sakic into 10th on the points list.
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot
Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others