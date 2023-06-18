 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Ohtani is unanimous MVP for 4th time in winning NL honor as Judge edges Raleigh for 3rd AL accolade
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Ohtani is unanimous MVP for 4th time in winning NL honor as Judge edges Raleigh for 3rd AL accolade
nbc_golf_kaitrumpfirstshot_251113.jpg
From nerves to excitement, Kai Trump’s LPGA debut exceeds expectations
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
nbc_lpga_annikard1hls_251113.jpg
Haeran Ryu leads Annika event after 64 while defending champ Nelly Korda makes 17 pars
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jazzhawks_251114.jpg
Highlights: Hawks hold off Jazz’s comeback attempt
nbc_nba_sunspacers_251114.jpg
Highlights: Booker, Suns top struggling Pacers
nbc_nba_cavsraptors_251113.jpg
Highlights: Raptors outlast Cavs for road win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLSan Jose SharksJakub Skarek

Jakub
Skarek

Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
The NHL’s season-opening rosters are in, and they include three of the top five picks from the most recent draft.
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer and other top draft picks make NHL season-opening rosters
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez headline U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025
NHL: Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks
San Jose city council approves deal to keep the Sharks in the city until 2051
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70