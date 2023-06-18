Skip navigation
NHL
Montreal Canadiens
Jared Davidson
JD
Jared
Davidson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
The extension kicks in for the 2026-27 season after Lane Hutson’s rookie contract expires and runs through 2033-34.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sidney Crosby understands why trade talk surrounds him as the Penguins keep losing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hall of Fame Canadiens goaltender Ken Dryden dies of cancer at age 78
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
