NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Series-Los Angeles-Arizona at UCLA
Dell'Orso scores 20 off the bench as No. 5 Arizona beats No. 15 UCLA 69-65 in Hall of Fame Series
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
Adam Hadwin maintains one-shot lead entering weekend at Butterfield Bermuda
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
Linn Grant, Grace Kim lead Annika as Nelly Korda makes charge
nbc_nba_dallac_251114.jpg
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
nbc_nba_gswvssas_251114.jpg
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHLMontreal CanadiensJared Davidson

Jared
Davidson

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
The extension kicks in for the 2026-27 season after Lane Hutson’s rookie contract expires and runs through 2033-34.
Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby understands why trade talk surrounds him as the Penguins keep losing
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Hall of Fame Canadiens goaltender Ken Dryden dies of cancer at age 78
Marchand reaches 1,000 points, Reinhart scores twice as Panthers beat Capitals 6-3
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury
Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith lead class of 2025 into Hockey Hall of Fame
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues