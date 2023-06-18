 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Georgetown
How to watch Georgetown vs. No. 18 St. John’s: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
Judge_USA.jpg
Rotoworld Staff Mock Draft - Results and Analysis
NCAA Basketball: Butler at Villanova
Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacgsw_digitalhit_260302.jpg
Clippers bring energy to rally against Warriors
nbc_nba_konanpostgameintv_260302.jpg
Konan Niederhauser unpacks big night vs. GSW
nbc_nba_lacgsw_260302.jpg
Highlights: Clippers storm back to defeat Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Georgetown
How to watch Georgetown vs. No. 18 St. John’s: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
Judge_USA.jpg
Rotoworld Staff Mock Draft - Results and Analysis
NCAA Basketball: Butler at Villanova
Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacgsw_digitalhit_260302.jpg
Clippers bring energy to rally against Warriors
nbc_nba_konanpostgameintv_260302.jpg
Konan Niederhauser unpacks big night vs. GSW
nbc_nba_lacgsw_260302.jpg
Highlights: Clippers storm back to defeat Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLLos Angeles KingsJared Wright

Jared
Wright

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
The Los Angeles Kings fired coach Jim Hiller on Sunday after losing five of their past six games and falling out of playoff position.
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Montreal Canadiens
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
Former NHL great Jaromir Jagr talks about retirement in his 38th professional season
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser