Pryce Sandfort scores 21 for Nebraska in Hall of Fame Classic win over Kansas State, 86-85
Pryce Sandfort scores 21 for Nebraska in Hall of Fame Classic win over Kansas State, 86-85
Azzi Fudd and Syla Swords' epic shooting display ends with UConn coming away with 72-69 victory
Azzi Fudd and Syla Swords’ epic shooting display ends with UConn coming away with 72-69 victory
Deyton Albury scores 13 for New Mexico in 80-78 win over Mississippi State in Hall of Fame Classic
Deyton Albury scores 13 for New Mexico in 80-78 win over Mississippi State in Hall of Fame Classic

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_251121.jpg
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251121.jpg
Highlights: Thunder overcome slow start, rout Jazz
nbc_nba_denvshou_251121.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets hang on for win in Houston

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Alex Ovechkin had his 33rd career hat trick to tie Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history and added an assist as he moved past Joe Sakic into 10th on the points list.
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn’t wait to share news with son
Martin Necas
Report: Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Rantanen, Robertson score in shootout, Stars top Avs, 5-4
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot
Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes out two months after finger surgery
Matthew Schaefer scores in overtime, gives Islanders 3-2 win over Mammoth