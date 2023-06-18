 Skip navigation
NHLNew Jersey DevilsJimmy Dowd Jr.

Jimmy
Dowd Jr.

Luke Hughes
Devils agree with defenseman Luke Hughes on seven-year, $63 million contract
Luke Hughes was one of just a couple restricted free agents left unsigned with opening night just about a week away.
Luke Hughes
Devils agree with defenseman Luke Hughes on seven-year, $63 million contract
NHL: SEP 24 Preseason Panthers at Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Future of 5 players acquitted of sexual assault is a point of discussion as NHL camps open
Quinn Hughes Jack Hughes
Quinn and Jack Hughes acknowledge they’d like to play together in the NHL
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez headline U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets
Islanders sign No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry level contract
A ton of ejections. A goal taken away 15 minutes later. Panthers-Lightning was wild
Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson five-year, $34 million contract extension
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Gavin McKenna has two assists in Penn State debut in 6-3 victory over Arizona State
Edmonton Oilers extend coach Kris Knoblauch through 2028-29 season
Kraken head coach Lane Lambert looking to make the most of 2nd shot leading NHL franchise