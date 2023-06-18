 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Villanova
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, including Seton Hall-Villanova
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Southern California
Alijah Arenas scores career-high 29 points to lead USC past Indiana 81-75
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards
Cavaliers, Clippers reportedly swap James Harden, Darius Garland: Roster fallout and fantasy impact

Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns
Highlights: Suns turn up the heat, defeat Blazers

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHLLos Angeles KingsJoe Hicketts

Joe
Hicketts

Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
The hirings, announced by the team on Sunday, come in Kekalainen’s first week on the job, and a day after he fired assistant GM Jason Karmanos.
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found
Lightning’s historic four-goal comeback stuns Bruins in NHL Stadium Series
Longtime Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out at least a month due to fractured foot
Patrick Kane passes Mike Modano for the most NHL points by a U.S.-born player
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement