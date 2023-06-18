Skip navigation
Carolina Hurricanes
Joel Nystrom
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
The forward was a sought-after free agent who chose to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes, a team that has made seven straight postseason trips while becoming a perennial Eastern Conference contender for the Stanley Cup.
Nikolaj Ehlers chose the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. He’s settling in during preseason camp
Maple Leafs, Raptors adjust game times to avoid conflict with Blue Jays in World Series
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
Expansion not discussed at the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting, Gary Bettman says
