 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Polanco hits winning single in the 15th inning as the Mariners beat the Tigers to advance to ALCS
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona HT Watch.JPG
Daytona International Speedway’s Frank Kelleher honors tradition, seeks a SuperMotocross playoff race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Wilson scores 31 and Aces win 3rd WNBA title in 4 seasons, beating Mercury 97-86 for 4-game sweep

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
Polanco hits winning single in the 15th inning as the Mariners beat the Tigers to advance to ALCS
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona HT Watch.JPG
Daytona International Speedway’s Frank Kelleher honors tradition, seeks a SuperMotocross playoff race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury
Wilson scores 31 and Aces win 3rd WNBA title in 4 seasons, beating Mercury 97-86 for 4-game sweep

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLBuffalo SabresJoshua Dunne

Joshua
Dunne

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators
Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin says fiancée recovering from lifesaving heart transplant
Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin revealed Friday that his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, needed a lifesaving heart transplant over the summer.
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators
Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin says fiancée recovering from lifesaving heart transplant
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres home arena to remain KeyBank Center after reaching 10-year naming rights extension
Bowen Byram
Sabres avoid arbitration with Bowen Byram by signing him to a 2-year, $12.5M contract
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Matthew Schaefer turned 18 last month. The Islanders rookie hardly looked his age in his NHL debut
Report: Golden Knights and Jack Eichel agree on an 8-year, $108 million contract extension
Winnipeg Jets sign Kyle Connor to an 8-year, $96 million extension
Oilers sign defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a 3-year, $12M contract extension
Alex Ovechkin is ready for his 21st season in Washington and his first after turning 40