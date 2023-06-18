 Skip navigation
NHLMontreal CanadiensJoshua Roy

Joshua
Roy

Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
The extension kicks in for the 2026-27 season after Lane Hutson’s rookie contract expires and runs through 2033-34.
Lane Hutson
Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1
Matthew Schaefer
Islanders top pick Matthew Schaefer headlines the NHL rookies to watch
Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby understands why trade talk surrounds him as the Penguins keep losing
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Hall of Fame Canadiens goaltender Ken Dryden dies of cancer at age 78
LA Kings activate Corey Perry for his debut and put captain Anze Kopitar on injured reserve
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on injured reserve with wrist injury
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
Expansion not discussed at the NHL’s Board of Governors meeting, Gary Bettman says
Jeff Blashill gets his first win as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks